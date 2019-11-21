'Marathon' Pitch Invader Fine GH¢2,400; Says He Wanted To Take Selfie With Thomas Partey

The pitch invader who was given a hot chase during the Ghana versus South Africa match in Cape Coast has been asked by a Circuit Court to pay a fine of GH¢2,400 or in default serve a three-month jail sentence.

Awal Suleman grabbed headlines after he eluded security and ran onto the pitch during Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in an attempt to meet his idol, Thomas Partey.

In court on Thursday, Awal Suleman pleaded guilty and was sentenced on his own plea.

The Circuit Court said it took his guilty plea and apologies from some Black Star players into consideration before delivering its verdict.

Invasion

The 25-year-old former Nalerigu Nursing Training College nursing student invaded the Cape Coast Stadium pitch in the dying embers of the game which the Black Stars won 2-0 on Thursday night.

His reason for interrupting the match was to take a selfie with the Atletico Madrid star.

He was arrested and detained at the University of Cape Coast police station.

However, pleadings from many Ghanaians, including footballers Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan, caused the police to release him after close to 48 hours in cells.

Upon his release from the cells, Suleman met with family and friends and was paraded through the streets of Cape Coast.

Suleman claims he has ambitions of becoming a footballer in the future despite completing nursing education.

“I am not only a 400-meter runner, but I also play football. I am a midfielder and I play for London Rovers, a second division club here in Cape Coast,” he told Asempa FM.

“I am a very good athlete and I play football too but you know, after Senior High School if you do not get help to pursue [your dream career] all become waste. Now I am combining football with my nursing job and will like to be a professional footballer,” he added.

He has since met his idol Thomas Partey.

---Myjoyonline.com