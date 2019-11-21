Sunyani Krontihene Unhappy With Police Investigations Of Criminal, Murder’ Cases In The Municipality

Nana Oboaman Bofotia Boa Amponsem II, the Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Council

Nana Oboaman Bofotia Boa Amponsem II, the Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Council, and his immediate family members have expressed much dissatisfaction with Police investigations of crimes and high rising murder cases, particularly in the Sunyani Municipality.

In an interview over the weekend, Nana Boa Amponsem II expressed worry that crimes and murder cases were on the high in Sunyani these days but Police investigations to get perpetrators to book was non-satisfactory to residents at all.

He cited that a “suspected criminal and murderer named Desmond Adusei was hooked in front of his door on Friday dawn at 5:30 am on November 8, and handed over to the Police in Sunyani but till date, the Police could not interrogate to ascertain the suspect`s mission”.

According to Nana Boa Amponsem II, “Adusei (the suspect), in his middle 20s said he was sent by one Charles Sekyere, and came to his house at 11:00 pm of Thursday night on November 7, till daybreak on Friday”.

Nana Boa Amponsem II emphasized that “Adusei further confessed before the Police on Friday that he was sent by Mr. Charles Sekyere, from one Kwasi Duku`s family, who is the chairman of Sunyani Tailors Association Zone Two”.

“The suspect was given bill by Mr. Sekyere on Saturday without the Police knowing his mission and accompanied”, he said.

The Krontihene expressed worry that his life was in danger and the “entire family is living in fears when the Police who they know are their protectors failed to interrogate Adusei the brain behind his mission in his house.

“I am handicapped now, and I don’t trust the system in terms of the kind of investigation conducted by the Police. This is because before this case, Mr. Sekyere had threatened to “overthrown me” at a public gathering and the suspect told the Police “he went to this same Mr. Sekyere for something that particular night before coming to the house.

“If the Police till date couldn’t let him tell the actual thing he went for and interrogate this guy and his mission, then we are in danger in Sunyani”, Nana Boa Amponsem II emphasised.

He continued, “the police should be up and doing in their investigations because people were living in fear and had no trust for Police protection.”

“This testified to a press statement circulating in the air just last week about the insecurity situations in the city without Police actions to curtail canker.

“Ritual killing and sakawa boys” prevalence in the Municipality is heightening but no arrest has been done to serve as a deterrent, but “it seems the Police don’t care”, he stressed.

Nana Boa Amponsem quizzed “how sure am I if a different group would be contracted to accomplish such an agenda”.

When contacted the Police, Mr. Nicolas Aformanor with the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service in Sunyani confirmed the incident on Monday and said the suspect was arrested on Friday, November 8, but has been granted bill.

He added the suspect would be sent to court.