Canadian-Based Ghanaian Pastor Extends Support To 9-Year-Old Burnt Victim

Canadian- based pastor, Prophet Dr. Kofi Danso who presides over the Miracle Arena for all Nations Church in Toronto, Canada has extended a hand of support to a nine-year-old boy who suffered from burns since May 2019.

The support extended to nine-year-old Michael was in the form of a cash donation of ¢20,000.00 to cover for his first and second surgeries, wound dressing and a little upkeep money for Michael’s mother, Mercy Aboagye who is an ice-water seller.

Micheal’s story was first aired on Atinka TV News in June 2019. On a morning when he had gone to purchase porridge for breakfast, Michael fell into the hot oil, the porridge seller had readied for frying.

Atinka News reports that since May 2019, Michael had to bear the excruciating pain of the burns without regular dressing of the wounds as his mother could not afford to pay for even a day’s dressing.

After rehashing the plight of Micheal on Atinka News, Prophet Dr. Kofi Danso through his publicist, Eyra Doe paid a visit to Michael at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre on November 10 and paid off his outstanding medical bills of ¢20,000.00 and also provided some upkeep money for Michael and the family.

The mother of Micheal, who works as a pure water seller, could not hide her joy as she blessed Prophet Kofi Danso for his intervention in saving her son.

Profile of Prophet Kofi Danso

Prophet Danso is the Founder and General Overseer of Miracle Arena for All Nations with its headquarters based in Toronto, Canada. Since its inception in Toronto in 2011, the church has now expanded to 18 branches across the world. Prophet Danso’s teachings are widely broadcasted on various TV Networks like Word Network, Yes TV, Vision TV, and many social media channels, enabling the Gospel message to be spread. He has been into ministry for over 20 years and has engaged in many philanthropic activities in Ghana and the world. Highlights of his philanthropic engagements are donations to various orphanage homes in Accra and Kumasi and donations towards the Bahamas Relief for victims.