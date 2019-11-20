Prof Gyampo, Dr Butakor Implicated, To Face UG Disciplinary Committee

The fact-finding committee instituted to investigate the BBC's sex for grades allegation against Prof. Ransford Gymapo and Dr Paul Butakor, has recommended that the lecturers are brought before the University’s Disciplinary Committee.

In a statement copied to Joy News, the Committee said it “has found prima facie evidence of breaches of the University’s Code of Conduct and Statutes, as amended…”

The Committee, chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Banfo noted in its report to the Vice-Chancellor that there was a prima facie evidence against the two lecturers contrary to Paragraph 6.4 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana.

—Myjoyonline.com