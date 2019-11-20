N/R: 40 Grabbed With Guns, Narcotics

The Northern Regional Police Command has rounded up 40 persons following a swoop in the Yendi, Chereponi, Karaga and Saboba districts.

According to the Police, locally manufactured guns and substances suspected to be narcotics were found on some of them.

The Crime Officer for Northern Region, Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong in a Citi News said the suspects will soon be arraigned.

“We are still screening and investigating so at the end of the day, those who will be indicted will be put before court. All the suspects who have been arrested are currently in the custody of the Regional Police Command.”

The situation is usually compounded given the chieftaincy and land tussle

What the law says

Any person who, without lawful authority, proof of which shall be on him, has in his possession or under his control, any narcotic drug commits an offence.

Any person found guilty of an offence under subsection (1) shall on conviction be liable to

imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years.

—citinewsroom