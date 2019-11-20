Savannah Regional Minister To Construct Bridge To Link Mankango And Yeji In Future

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Adam Braimah Salifu has hinted of plans to construct a bridge to link Makango and Yeji in the very near future.

Speaking to the media after visiting Makango where a ferry carrying passengers and vehicles sunk after loading en route Yeji last Friday 15th November, 2019.

The minister who is the Chairman of REGSEC said he is happy no casualty has been recorded in the unfortunate accident and commended government for immediately organising another ferry to carry passengers to and fro Makango.

Residents of the community have complained about the effects of the sinking of the ferry on business activities in the Makango community.

Eliasu Mejida, a resident of the community said the road network in the area is another problem that the government must seriously consider.

He further blames the authorities for the sinking ferry indicating that the authorities are aware of the leakages in the pontoon but failed to fix them.

He said it is as if the government has neglected the people of Makango since the major problem of the people is the road and the ferry and therefore appealed to the government to work on the two.

Meanwhile, serious efforts are underway to retrieve the 60-year-old ferry from the waters of Makango with divers and workers of the Volta Lake Transport Company busily working to retrieve the ferry.

Naval Captain Akabutey confirmed to the media during an interaction that the ferry currently in use will be replaced with a different one permanently whilst the submerged ferry will be sent to Accra for maintenance.