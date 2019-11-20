Referendum: Prof Kwaku Asare Launches 'Vote No' Campaign

Lawyer and Professor of Accounting, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, has launched a ‘Vote No’ campaign ahead of the upcoming December 17 referendum.

He argues that the introduction of partisanship into Ghana’s local governance system is a recipe for disaster.

Prof Asare’s argument is not different from those of civil society groups and the opposition National Democratic Congress who believe voting ‘Yes’ would politicise the local governance system against the entrenched clause – Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

However, the ‘Yes’ proponents, led by the governing New Patriotic Party, believe it will cure the winner-takes-all canker and promote development at the local level.

In spite of these arguments, Prof Asare maintained that a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum will have dire consequences including increase in “cronyism and nepotism.”

He stressed that the people at the local level want real solutions and improvements on their social amenities.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Enkosii Sen show, Prof. Asare said: “If I’m the president, I will not spend the money on partisanship, I will spend money on streamlining the district assemblies.”

Prof Asare added that, should the ‘Yes’ win, the divisive tendencies of partisan politics will be transferred to the local level.

----Adomonline