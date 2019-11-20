Another Budumburam Cops Killer Freed

Currently, Eric Kojo Duah aka Sakora, is the sole accused being held on two counts of murder.

Another suspect standing trial for the murder of two police officers at Budumburam in the Central Region , has been discharged.

Michael Osofo Ani was discharged by the Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday after the Prosecution withdrew and substituted the charge sheet in court the Ghana News Agency has reported.

He is the seventh suspect to have been freed after the court dropped charges against six other accused persons on September 26.

Currently, Eric Kojo Duah aka Sakora is the sole accused being held on two counts of murder.

Duah whose charges were read to him in English had his plea reserved.

The court has since remanded Duah into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to reappear on December 2.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare informed the court, that the Police have completed their investigations into the matter hence prayed the court to withdraw the old charge sheet and substituted it with a new one.

According to ASP Asare, the docket and forwarding letter were ready and the two would be sent to the Attorney-General’s Office by the close of the week.

When the new charges were read out in court, Ani’s name was excluded, making the court to discharge him.

George Eshun who represented Duah and Ani indicated to the court that the discharge of Ani had confirmed his assertion that Ani did not in any way abetted to the crime hence he should be set free by the court.

Mr Eshun said following the development, he and his client would now prepare and put up their defence in the matter.

He further informed the court that another solicitor had been contracted in the matter and that he and the new solicitor were going to work together.

Background

Duah is being held for allegedly gruesomely killing Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal on August 28, this year at Kasoa.

The two Policemen were among a team of Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) officers who were on task force duties on the Kasoa Buduburam-Aprah road.

The two while on duty checks stopped an unregistered Toyota Camry with Duah and Ani as the occupants but the car refused to stop.

Sergeant Dzamsei and Lance Corporal Awal managed to intercept the unregistered car and Sergeant Dzamesi asked the two to come out of the car.

A struggle ensued between Dzamesi and Duah. Duah went back into the vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot Awal in the left rib and shoulder.

Dzamsei decided to run for his life and sought refuge in a grocery shop but Duah followed him to the shop and shot him three times and bolted with the car.

Police investigations later led to their arrest.

---Myjoyonline.com