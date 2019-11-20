Govt’s debt of 2.4 billion is enough to pay all Gold Coast and GN Savings customers

The value of the Gold Coast Government Infrastructure Portfolio if paid today, will be enough to pay back all the Gold Coast/BlackShield/GCFM Structured Finance principal amounts PLUS all GN Bank/Savings deposits.

So let’s focus on the SOLUTION and who must act.

This is not and cannot be an NPP/NDC matter. This is beyond politics.

The rule of law respects the sanctity of contracts. So contractors must be paid. That money will go straight to customers. The 2.4 billion Ghana Cedis does NOT belong to Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom or Groupe Nduom.

That is why we are in court. To ensure that the liability is recognized to be what it is. And paid in order to meet the demands of customers. When this happens, the customers, Groupe Nduom and Government will all have peace of mind.

What is owed by private sector companies when recovered will provide a return on BlackShield/GCFM customers’ investments.

These are the facts.

Signed

GN Corporate Affairs