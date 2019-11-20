World Toilet Day: Jirapa MCE Declares 'No Toilet No Building Permit'

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jirapa, Christine Bombanye-Amadu says his Assembly has taken a stance against issuing building permits to building projects which have no toilet facilities.

In addition, old buildings which have no toilets have up to the end of December 2020 to furnish the buildings with toilets. Persons who fail to comply with this directive will be punished,

Christine Bombanye Amadu made the disclosure at the celebration of the world toilet day at Jirapa in the Upper West region November 2019.

World Toilet Day is being marked under the theme “Leaving no one behind.”

It is estimated that only fifteen percent of residents in the upper west have access to toilets in their homes. The statistics countrywide is pegged at 21 percent.

The MCE has revealed that in keeping with his government’s commitment to improving access to sanitation and potable water, President Akufo-Addo upon assumption of office instituted a comprehensive sanitation policy.

The policy, she disclosed, 1,000 Water Closet toilets and 1000 mechanized borehole across all constituencies in the country which are constructed under the one million per constituency funding.

She further disclosed that several communities and institutions are benefiting from the project in the municipality. They include Jirapa Senior High School, St. Francis of Assisi Girls, Jirapa Senior High School, Ullo Senior High School, Tiza and Sabuli Markets.

The Jirapa Municipal Assembly has on its own completed 10- seater toilets at Han market, Jirapa Senior High School and another 10 seater at Jirapa Nayiri which is still under construction.

