Ras Mubarak Eat Humble Pie; Begs Party For Forgiveness

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has rendered an unqualified apology to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for opposing the party’s position for a ‘NO’ vote in the upcoming December 17 referendum.

In a press statement, he backtracked on his decision to go against his party after coming out to back a 'YES' vote in the referendum which is to decide on allowing political parties to sponsor candidates at district level elections.

“After a detailed discussion of the merits of the issues with leadership, I am convinced that a “NO” vote in this referendum on the current amendment is the way to go.”

Below is the full press release of Ras Mubarak:

For Immediate Release

APOLOGY

I wish to convey my regrets and sincere apologies to the leadership and membership of the great Akatamanso family who may have been hurt by my previously held position in respect of the upcoming referendum on article 55 (3) of the constitution of Ghana.

I was invited to a meeting at the party national headquarters to discuss my media interviews on the above mentioned issue.

The meeting was warm, cordial and candid; and I wish to thank the National Chairman and General Secretary of the party for the opportunity to discuss the matter.

After a detailed discussion of the merits of the issues with leadership, I am convinced that a “NO” vote in this referendum on the current amendment is the way to go.

The NDC is a party I grew up in and hold so dear to my heart. Once again, I offer my unreserved apology.

Signed:

Ras Mubarak

Accra

19th November 2019.