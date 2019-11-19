Local Gov't Official Hot For 'Adding Ghost Names' To Payroll

Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur.

The Human Resource Manager at the Nanton District Assembly of the Northern Region, Sibawei Abdul-Rauf, is under investigation for allegedly engaging roping onto the payroll names that do not exist.

This follows allegations that the Local Government staff has been adding names of non-existing staff to the Assembly’s payroll and he has been validating them to receive salaries.

A letter dated November 13 and signed by acting Chief Director of the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS), James Oppong-Mensah, said Mr Sibawei’s alleged behaviour “contravenes Section 42(a) (v) of the Conditions of Service of the Local Government Service.”

“As a result of your alleged misconduct, the Local Government Service Council (LGSC) has authorised your interdiction with immediate effect pending investigations to establish the veracity or otherwise,” a copy of the letter sighted by Myjoyonline stated in part.

Meanwhile, the Council has further directed the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to constitute a committee to conduct the necessary investigations into the allegations against the Human Resource Manager.

The Committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the LGSC by November 29, while the Controller and Accountant General has also been requested to take the necessary steps to effect the directive.

