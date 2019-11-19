Results Of 753 Private WASSCE Candidates Withheld

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has withheld the results of 753 candidates alleged to have been involved in various form of examination malpractices in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private candidates.

A statement from the examination body showed that the full results of affected candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

“The withheld results will be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations into the malpractices which include impersonation and bringing mobile phones into the examination hall, bringing foreign material such as prepared notes, printed material and mobile phones to the examination hall and collusion among candidates,” the statement said.

The statement also noted that out of 102,278 candidates, 51,935 males and 55,488 females sat for the examination with 5,145 of the candidates, absent.

Amongst other things, the council cautions members of the public to beware of fraudsters who promise to upgrade their results at a fee.

It states that, “The Council will send the results to the schools and candidates are advised to contact their heads of school for their results.”

Meanwhile, WAEC has also hosted the results online for candidates who desire to access their results at its website.

