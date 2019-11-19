Referendum: Buaben Asamoah Jabs NDC For Campaigning 'No' Vote

The Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah has blasted the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for campaigning ‘No’ ahead of the December 17, referendum.

He expressed surprise at the opposition NDC’s stance on the upcoming referendum on the election of MMDCEs.

"I’m surprised at the NDC’s sudden decision campaigning for a “No” vote ahead December 17, referendum.It is very surprising and disturbing,” Yaw Buaben Asamoah told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

The NDC explained that the ‘No’ vote will come as a result of some lapses in the articles governing the referendum.

The MP for Adentan Constituency pointed out that the election of the MMDCEs would ensure that those voted into power are accountable to the people within the district instead of the government in power.

To the NDC, there was deliberate misinformation in the public domain that voting “YES” in the referendum was a decision that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives would now be elected.

The NPP has taken a swipe at the largest opposition party, the NDC, for what it described as a “breach of faith” on the part of the NDC leadership regarding the consensus that all the political parties as well as Civil Society Organizations and other key stakeholders reached on the upcoming referendum.

This follows the NDC’s sudden decision announcing that they will be campaigning for a “No” vote on the upcoming referendum to amend Article 55(3) of the Constitution.