Academic City Student Receives Recognition In Mathematics

Ms. Melinda Tatenda Mudzurandende, a first-year mechanical engineering student of Academic City University College, a premium STEAM and Entrepreneurship tertiary institution has been recognized at this year’s Partner Schools Global Network (PSGN) Awards, for her sterling performance in Mathematics at the 2019 GCSE examination.

Ms Mudzurandende, a former student of African Science Academy, obtained an excellent score of A star in Mathematics at her A level exam. Her overall performance in the same exams also won the Zimbabwean student admission into Academic City, as a member of the 2019 Academic City Presidential Scholars class, receiving a scholarship amount of USD 40, 0000 annually, covering tuition, accommodation, meal plan among others.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, an excited Melinda promised to work harder to achieve greater heights. “I will not relax on this achievement since it is the first step in my quest to achieving more academic excellence,” she said. Melinda was appreciative of the teachers of African Science Academy for their support and encouragement.

As an institution set to nurture future-ready leaders and entrepreneurs for Africa, the Academic City Presidential Scholarship initiative has been established to offer ten brilliant senior high school graduates, with a great passion for impactful social change, an unparalleled opportunity to experience innovative world-class teaching and learning in a fully digitized state-of-the-art campus.

The PSGN awards is an initiative of the British Council Ghana to celebrate students, teachers, and schools who excel in the Cambridge International GCSE, A level and O level examinations.

The stirring event, mixed with fun and exhilarating performances, was graced by high profile guests and officials, the staff of the British Council, parents, students, teachers and representatives from attached centres and associate schools.

A City offers elite undergraduate degree programs in engineering, information technology, business administration and communication arts.