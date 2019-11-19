Decriminalisation Of Marijuana: I Don’t Have A Stance On That Matter – Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has stated clearly that his personal opinion on the issue of decriminalisation of the use of marijuana in Ghana doesn’t matter.

“My personal opinion doesn’t matter in this issue. It’s a big national issue. So if you are leading people, your personal opinion doesn’t matter. You listen to them and where the country wants to go that’s where you take them…” he stressed.

Speaking this morning on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he noted that the issue of decriminalising the use of marijuana is a big policy issue that needs stakeholder engagement in order to bring rest to the matter.

Meanwhile, a former boss of Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), Akrasi Sarpong has strongly supported the legalisation of the use of marijuana in the country.

The former NACOB boss posited that government can generate additional revenue for the state should there be a proper regulation put in place on the use of marijuana in order to check the abuse of the drug among the youth.