We Need More Police Patrol — Ada Youth

The youth of Ada and its environs have appealed to District Chief Executive for Ada East, Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee and the Ada District Police command to increase police visibility through consistent patrols.

The youth in a peaceful demonstration at Kasseh near Ada were frustrated by the insecurity in the area in recent times and called on the district security command and the citizens to be vigilant to ensure people are safe.

They expressed concern over the rampant shooting, robbery and accident issues that the town was facing, and called for quick and drastic response from the security command and the DCE.

Mr Lawrence Paa Nii Openi, one of the leaders of Concern Youth of Ada who organized the demonstration called on the elders, the traditional authorities and identifiable groups in Ada to work together to strengthen security.

Nii Openi also expressed concerns about the level of speed of vehicles on the Kasseh- Aflao road, describing it as alarming and called for speed ramps on the streets to curb the threat.

“Just about three weeks ago, a vehicle hit a six-year-old pupil and wounded him so we rushed him to the hospital. A market woman too and a teacher and many others have been hit sometimes resulting in deaths. While vehicles are killing us, armed robbers are also killing us. What should we do?” He lamented

“What we are looking for right now is our safety and security. We want new police enforcement to replace the old ones because the robbers are killing us and the current group of policemen and women are not helping us” one man said

“Even if possible they should bring soldiers and place a curfew on the Kasseh township because we are tired.” A woman added

The Demonstration started from Alphamega through some principal streets and to Anyaman Quarters, where a man and his wife were shot in an armed robbery operation on November 7, 2019, at around 12 midnight. The man lost his life at the Ridge Hospital in Accra about a week later.

The demonstrators were clad in red with accompanying brass band playing local gospel tunes, with some of their placards reading;’His Excellency Nana Addo, Please come to our aid’, ‘DCE & Ada Police Command!’, ‘we have the right to life’, ‘Madam DCE: ‘no one is safe,’ ‘Ada must be crime-free’ and so on.

The Ada Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent George Andrew Kumah said they received directions from the regional office telling them that the traditional council was not aware of such a step, for which reason they stopped the demonstration.

The Organizers in response said they served the Police a letter for more than five days without reply and would therefore not accept a verbal instruction.

