Military Seizes 73 Deadly Weapons In Karaga

A joint operation by the security agencies in Kagara in the Northern region has led to the seizure of 73 locally manufactured long guns and pistol.

The operation ‘Kundanlgou’ discovered that the weapons are as deadly as those manufactured outside the country.

The team also confiscated 83 metal pipes, three hacksaw blades, two hammers, three G-clamps, three iron files and a grinding machine suspected to be used in the manufacturing process.

Similar arrests have been made in Yendi and Chereponi according to our source.

The operation Kundanlgou was launched in 2018 along Ghana’s northern borders in collaboration with security agencies in Burkina-Faso, Togo and Benin to tackle cross-border crimes.

Some quantities of leaves suspected to be marijuana have also been seized in the operation.

Four suspects Mahamadu Fuseini, Mohammed Suraju, Yussif Iddrisu and Abdul-Somed Baba are in custody.

This is a developing story that JoyNews would be updating as and when new information is made available.

---Myjoyonline.com