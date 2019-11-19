MTN Remains Highest Taxpayer And Number One Company In Ghana

Accra 18th November 2019--Ghana’s leading telecommunications network operator, MTN Ghana has for the second successive year been adjudged the Number One Company in Ghana, beating 99 companies to win the coveted title at the 18th Ghana Club 100 Awards.

MTN Ghana also received recognition as the Highest Tax Payer for the Year 2018, making the company the largest in the country in terms of tax payment. The company won both awards last year.

Receiving the awards on behalf of MTN Ghana, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng, expressed MTN’s appreciation to its cherished subscribers, stakeholders and staff who daily contribute directly and indirectly to the success of the company. He also thanked the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) for the recognition. He noted that the awards were a recognition of MTN Ghana’s commitment to the growth and development of Ghana’s economy.

“To have received these two awards two years in a row is a humbling achievement for us at MTN Ghana. It also demonstrates to our customers and shareholders our dedication and commitment to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana”.

Commenting on the awards, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “It is gratifying to know that our continuous partnerships with various stakeholders are working to deliver a robust business”. He said, the company will continue to invest in bringing the best services to all of its customers in urban, peri-urban and rural communities as it continues to deliver its digital agenda.

MTN has had an impressive track record in the annals of the Ghana Club100 Awards over the last 20 years. From the modest position of 65th company in 1998, Scancom Ltd rose to become the Number 1 Company in 2002, 2004 and 2018. In 2005 and 2017 MTN occupied the number 2 positions. The company has also received several recognitions in the Club 100 awards as the Fastest Growing Company, ICT Leader, Telecoms Company of The Year, and Largest Company of the Year and the Most Profitable Company at various points in time.

The company’s’ contribution to Ghana’s financial economy cannot be underestimated as it has received recognition from other state institutions such as the Ministry Of Finance and Economic Planning when it awarded MTN for its contribution to CEPS Revenue and contribution to Corporate Tax Revenue in 2005.

The Ghana Revenue Authority recognized MTN as the Overall Best Tax Payer (Large Taxpayer’s Office/ Domestic Tax Division) in 2013 and 2014 respectively. MTN was adjudged the Highest Tax Payer in Ghana in 2017, 2018 and was given the Platinum award in 2019 by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

In 2018, the company paid a total tax of amount OF GHC 1.48 billion cedis to the Government of Ghana.

MTN continues to invest in its network to enhance customer experience. This year, the company has already invested more than $160 million for Network and ICT solutions translating into additional cell sites, an extension of fibre infrastructure and delivering of 4G technology to many more communities amongst others.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana that gives due recognition to successful enterprises. The Ghana Club 100 is an initiative of the Ghana Investments Promotion Council.

