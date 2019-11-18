40 Unregistered, Uninsured Motorbikes Seized

Police in South Tongu District of the Volta Region have seized 40 unregistered and uninsured motorbikes in the area.

The exercise which was led by the District Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Divisional Command, was in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Chief Superintendent of Police, Dennis Koku Fiakpui,the Divisional Police Commander told Ghana News Agency (GNA), the exercise was part of activities to decongest the roads and reduce the rate of crime involving unregistered motorbikes in the District.

He said this had become necessary because of the numerous activities leading to the yuletide.

“We are approaching the yuletide and the roads would be busy. We need to take off those motorists who are not ready to be on the roads,” the Commander said.

He said the agenda of the Command was to make sure majority of the motorbikes in the District were registered and insured by March 2020.

Police Inspector Evanz Attitsogbui Grunitzky, the District Inspector of the MTTD said, owners of impounded motorbikes were asked to register and insure their bikes, and present the documents at the police station for their bikes.

He told the GNA "some have already started with the registration."

—Myjoyonline