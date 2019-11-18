GII Holds Maiden Ghana Integrity Awards: 5 Personalities Shortlisted

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) in August 2019, launched the Ghana Integrity Awards with the aim of honouring Institutions and Individuals whose effort is contributing positively and sustainably to the fight against corruption.

The AWARDS is responding to the new thinking that, fighting corruption is not only about sanctioning the corrupt but also honouring institutions and individuals who have significantly contributed to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

It is on account of the above that the Ghana Integrity Initiative, organizers of the Ghana Integrity Awards is announcing six shortlisted finalists of the 2019 Integrity Personality of the Year.

The shortlisted finalists are:

Mr. Daniel Domlevo – Auditor General of Ghana Manasseh Azure Awuni – Freelance Investigative Journalist Ato Appiah-Ulzen -CEO, Ghana Think Foundation. David Boateng Asante –MD, Ghana Publishing Company Ing. Edward Sowah Adjetey - Engineer, Ghana Housing Company Limited.

These individuals were shortlisted from a pool of nominees received from the general public via the Ghana Integrity Award website. Nomination for the AWARDS was opened to the general public on 14th August 2019 and closed on 24th October 2019.

Other Awards categories are: Policy & Administrative Reforms, Transparency & Social accountability, Efficient Public Service Delivery and Effective Internal Control Enforcement Category

Having announced the shortlisted individual, GII wish to call on the general public to vote for one of the shortlisted finalist to be the INTEGRITY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR. The public votes will constitute 40% of the total score for this category. An evaluation committee made up of representatives from civil society organisations, academia, judiciary, private sector, and partner institutions would judge the shortlisted nominees to make up 60% of the total score.

The winner of the Integrity personality of the year category would be Awarded - INTEGRITY

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR on 9th December 2019 during the International Anti-Corruption Week.

Please support these awards to make it a regular feature of Ghana’s fight against corruption. Our Partner Institutions are: Danish International Development Agency, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ghana Anti-corruption Coalition and Ghana Audit Service.