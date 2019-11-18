2020 Budget: NDC To Hold Forum, To Expose Flaws, Distortions

The National Democratic Congress has said, it is yet to expose flaws in the 2020 Budget Statement and Financial Estimates presented by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

The objective, it says is to share with the general public its views and perspectives on the 2020 budget. “Is to constructively dissect and expose the several distortions contained in the Budget.”

In a brief statement, the party is inviting the general public to the forum.

Read Full Statement:

For Immediate Release

18th November, 2019

NDC HOLDS FORUM ON 2020 BUDGET

The National Democratic Congress will on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

hold a Public Forum on the 2020 Budget Statement and Financial Estimates presented by the Finance Minister to the august House of Parliament.

The objective of the programme is to share with the general public, our views and perspectives on the 2020 Budget.

As a responsible Political Party and a government in waiting, we shall use this platform to constructively dissect and expose the several distortions contained in the Budget and justify why it must fast-track the exit of the deceptive, insensitive, corrupt, nepotistic and non-performing Akufo-Addo government.

The event will take place at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 4pm prompt.

We are by this release inviting the media, Civil Society Organizations and Ghanaians from all walks of life to attend and participate in this all-important programme.

Signed

SAMMY GYAMFI

National Communications