Akufo-Addo Seals 5 Agreements In Abu Dhabi

President Akufo-Addo has paid a day’s official visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Monday, November 18, 2019 visit was at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Discussions between the two leaders during the occasion centered on deepening the ties of co-operation and the bonds of friendship that exist between Ghana and the UAE.

A total of five co-operation agreements were signed between both countries during the visit.

Accompanying President Akufo-Addo were Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Mafo.

---Daily Guide