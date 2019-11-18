We Can't Allow People With Mistaken Leadership To Rule — Karbo Jabs Mahama

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, has described as untenable, the second term presidential bid of former John Mahama.

He said, the Presidency is not an opportunity to correct past mistakes as former President Mahama wants to do.

Anthony Karbo made the statement at a programme by the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Wa, to welcome new students into their fold.

“Can you imagine if all former presidents want to come back and correct their mistakes, do you know the confusion that would be in this country. We must remember former presidents for their mistakes as part of our history.

“Nkrumah had his mistakes, president Rawlings had his mistakes, president Atta Mills had his mistakes if Akufo-Addo becomes former president, he would have his mistakes, we can't allow people with mistaken leadership to rule us, we must move on,” he said amid cheers from the over one hundred students.

Wearing a red beret with the inscription Economic Freedom Fighters on its front over a crumpled blue-black flannel shirt and a muffler of the NPP tied at his neck, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways said, he does not understand why after four years’ reign at the presidency, John Mahama would want to have another bite at Presidency.

For those who have doubts about President Akufo-Addo’s second term bid, he has this message for them: “President Akufo-Addo is fortified with the undying spirits of S.B Dombo, J B Danquah and Dr Busia. Akufo-Addo is fortified by the trinity of the New Patriotic Party and is 8 years, nothing more and nothing less, when we get there we shall cross that river.”

The Wa Central 2020 New Patriotic Parliamentary Candidate, Hajia Humu Awudu, encouraged the students to remain with the NPP as it is the only party that their dreams and aspirations would be realised.

---myjoyonline