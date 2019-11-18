We Can’t Support Flawed Referendum – Minority Leader Insists

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated the party's stance to vote against the upcoming referendum on December 17, 2019.

Speaking this morning on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he posited that, “The party has taken a definite political position guided by its flagbearer, President John Dramani Mahama, National Chairman and his advisor on local government, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi.”

He continued, “We’ve extensively discussed the matter and we think the decision to amend article 55(3) is flawed and therefore we’re unable to support it. The constitutional amendment put before parliament, article 243(1) and the rest are not comprehensive enough to warrant our support of it.”

The NDC at a press conference on 12th November, 2019 pertaining to the upcoming referendum which seeks to amend article 55(3) of the constitution stated that the referendum has nothing to do with the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The party indicated that it is a palpable falsehood a notice put out by the Electoral Commission (EC) among other issues that “the referendum is to approve or reject the provision on whether MMDCEs are to be voted for or not.”

To this effect, the party concluded that they still hold the view that the local government system should remain non – partisan.

The party has taken a decision to campaign for a ‘No’ vote and subsequently urge all Ghanaians to vote against the referendum.