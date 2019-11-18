Vishal Thakwani Sweeps Awards As DPSI Emerges Best A-Level School

DPS International Ghana swept the award for the Best A Level School at the PSGN Awards Night organised by British Council Accra yesterday in the National Theatre.

Vishal Mukesh Thakwani, a student of DPS International Ghana excelled in the May/June 2019 Cambridge Assessment International Education exams and received the most coveted 2019 GCE AS & A Level Overall Best Student award.

He was also adjudged the best student in GCE AS & A Level Physics (96%), in GCE AS & A LEVEL Further Mathematics (93%) and GCE AS & A LEVEL Chemistry(94%).

Vishal Mukesh Thakwani who is now pursuing Masters in Mechanical Engineering at the Imperial College London was also recognised alongside his classmates Pranav Tyagi and OM Patel for their stellar performance in A Level Mathematics.

Another student of DPS International, Ama Denkyira Obiri-Yeboah, emerged as a joint winner for the best student in GCE AS & A Level Sociology for the 2019 PSGN Awards for scoring 91%.

Also, Papa Kojo Adom Mark-Hansen, a student of DPS International has adjudged the best student in GCE AS & A Level Business Studies (91%) for the 2019 PSGN Awards.

Another feather added to the cap of DPSI was the accolade of the Star Performer Award for topping in the overall performance in five subjects- A Level Mathematics, A-Level Physics, A-Level Chemistry, A-Level Sociology, and A-Level Further Mathematics.

The night was full of awards and recognitions for the Tema-based DPS International.

One of the teachers of DPS International Ghana, Mr. Stephen Horve Abotsi, received the Best Teacher award.

Other students of this prestigious school recognized at the occasion for subject performance included Anamano Editi Okoh, who scored 92℅ in GCE AS & A Level Physics, 93℅ in GCE AS & A Level Chemistry and 94℅ in GCE AS &A Level Mathematics.

Another student from DPS International, Nana Afra Korankye was equally recognised for subject performance in GCE AS & A LEVEL Chemistry, with a score of 91%.

Again, Yashika Malik, another DPS International student, was recognized for subject performance in IGCSE Mathematics without coursework, (97℅)

IGCSE Chemistry (96%), IGCSE Biology (95%).

Two other students, Prachet Adhikari and Reba Ann Paul, were also recognized for subject performance in IGCSE Mathematics without coursework.

The Best student Awardee, Vishal in his speech advised his junior school mates that hard work and dedication with strong determination will bring success and it is possible for anyone to be successful with these qualities imbibed by them.

The Director of the school, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani who also happens to be the proud father of Vishal mentioned that he was committed and obsessed with one and only dream- that was to win the Best Student Award at the PSGN Awards night and bring glory to the school. He added that Vishal was very time conscious and prepared hard for the exams. His advice for other parents was to let their children know that they love them unconditionally and not to judge them.

The Principal Mr David Raj said that he was indeed proud of his students who have brought plaudits and laurels to the school. He specially mentioned about Vishal that he was a gifted child who proves the saying, “ When the going gets tough, only the tough get going.”

The students and the teachers of DPS International Ghana were euphoric and cheered up the awardees with long-standing ovation hailing DPSI for outstanding illustrious performance.

West Africa Manager of Cambridge Assessment International Education, Maam Efua Asiedu said, “The success of students was not only for their families and schools but also for the world-renowned Cambridge Assessment International Education.”

Present at the awards ceremony were Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Alan Rutt, Country Director, British Council Ghana, teachers, parents and principals from all the partner schools.

About DPSI Ghana

DPS International Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr. Thakwani's mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).