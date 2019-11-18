December Referendum A Total Waste

Independent Presidential Candidate hopeful, Jacob Osei Yeboah, says the upcoming referendum is a “waste” of public funds.

According to the Presidential hopeful, December 17 is nothing but a “waste” of the nation’s resources.

The Presidential hopeful is urging Ghanaians to vote No in the upcoming Referendum to ensure that the local government system remained non-partisan.

“There is no justification to support the December 17 Referendum, it is unnecessary and waste of taxpayers money,” Jacob Osei Yeboah told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He was concerned about the monetization and other militating issues affecting national level elections like the presidential race.

Jacob Osei Yeboah, therefore, wants the situation at that level “perfected” before introducing it at the district assembly level.

However, he indicated that Ghana is not ready for the introduction of fully blown partisan politics at the local government level adding that, a Yes vote would have dire consequences including; increase in corruption.

Background

The Constitution requires a turnout of 40% of the electorate, with 75 percent of the turnout voting ‘yes’ for the repeal of Article 55(3) to be successful.

The National House of Chiefs has joined the list of institutions and political parties that have kicked against proposals to allow political parties to participate in district-level elections.

It has, therefore, asked Ghanaians to vote “No” in the December 17, 2019 referendum which seeks to amend Article 55(3) of the Constitution to allow political parties to partake in local level elections.

This decision was President Akufo-Addo’s promise to ensure a shift from the current system of appointing MMDCEs which some have argued makes a President too powerful and prevents MMDCEs from being directly accountable to the people.

The government has begun a campaign to encourage involvement in the upcoming national referendum on the election of MMDCEs by universal adult suffrage.

Voting for the proposed amendment has been scheduled for December 17, but the NDC is against it.

By: Richard Obeng Bediako / Kingdom 107.7 FM / Kingdomfmonline.com/Ghana / 2019