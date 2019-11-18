Stop Probing My Officers, You Have No Power — Domelevo Cautions EOCO

Daniel Domelevo is Auditor General

Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, has written a strong worded letter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigating alleged procurement breaches at the Ghana Audit Service.

In the letter, addressed to the Acting Executive Director of EOCO, COP Frank Adu-Poku (Rtd), the outspoken Auditor General wants the anti-graft body to immediately stop what he calls the unlawful investigations into allegations that himself and the Ghana Audit Service breached the law when some vehicles were procured in 2018.

“Your office does not have the jurisdiction to investigate corruption-related offences which has been defined in Act 959 to include breaches of the Public Procurement Act,” the letter said in part.

—Myjoyonline.com