ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.11.2019 General News

Stop Probing My Officers, You Have No Power — Domelevo Cautions EOCO

By News Desk
Daniel Domelevo is Auditor GeneralDaniel Domelevo is Auditor General

Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, has written a strong worded letter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigating alleged procurement breaches at the Ghana Audit Service.

In the letter, addressed to the Acting Executive Director of EOCO, COP Frank Adu-Poku (Rtd), the outspoken Auditor General wants the anti-graft body to immediately stop what he calls the unlawful investigations into allegations that himself and the Ghana Audit Service breached the law when some vehicles were procured in 2018.

“Your office does not have the jurisdiction to investigate corruption-related offences which has been defined in Act 959 to include breaches of the Public Procurement Act,” the letter said in part.

1118201920627-k5frj7u2h0-7062848101163 2182954408073

1118201920628-0h830n4ayt-335440295127 3182425852606

—Myjoyonline.com

TOP STORIES

Referendum: Okyenhene Advocates For 'Yes' Vote
21 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Seals 5 Agreements In Abu Dhabi
21 minutes ago

body-container-line