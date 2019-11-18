ACP Agordzo Denied Bail

Alajo Coup suspect ACP Benjamin Agordzo has been denied bail by an Accra High Court following opposition by state prosecutors to an application for bail filed by his lawyers.

Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig told an Accra High Court that the senior police Officer wields influence and power within the police service and would interfere with ongoing investigations if he’s granted bail.

Counsel for ACP Agordzor, Martin Kpebu rebutted by insisting the investigations were being handled by the Bureau of National Investigations which is an intelligence agency, distinct from the police service.

Martin Kpebu insisted the police officer had no intention of overthrowing the government.

He told the court ACP Agordzo was two ranks away from the highest rank in the service and therefore had a lot to lose to engage in the alleged crime.

He informed the court he’s married with five children and persons available ready to stand as surety should the court grant bail.

He recounted to the court the over five hours long interrogation at the BNI office which he said bothered largely on three issues which cannot be said to be evidence of the crime.

These included his advise to the Take Action Ghana (TAG) group on how to organize a lawful demonstration, his donation of 2,000 cedis to support a philanthropic activity of the group at Agbobloshie and his comment about conditions being rife for an Arab spring.

He wrapped up his submission by saying their call to the courts is not to say ACP Agordzo has been kept unreasonably but rather urging the court to exercise its discretion to grant bail.

“He did not intend to engage in any coup at all. People have attested to his professionalism. What we are praying is that kindly admit him to bail and when they need him he will show up,” he said.

Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig disagreed insisting ACP Agordzor pledged to assist the coup plotters with his technical expertise.

Justice George Buadi in his ruling said the police officer could use his position and influence to interfere with investigations. He also explained that the position he occupied required some aloofness in relation to politics and pseudo-political activity.

His arrest he further stated has revealed some connection with other persons detained in relation to the attempt to destabilize the country.

Despite stating his comments are not harmful, Justice Buadi said he could interfere with investigations

