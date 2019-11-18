Shatta Wale's Father Cannot Be A Chief; He Is An Impostor

Kingmakers and elders of Ngleshie Amanfrom have descended heavily on Mr. Charles Mensah, a.k.a Nii Akrama Nyornmor Bei II one of the claimants to the Ngleshie Amanfrom Stool.

According to the Kingmakers and elders, Charles Mensah, who is the biological father of Shatta Wale is an “imposter” and can never be chief of the area.

Addressing section of the media on recent publications in the media from Mr Charles Mensah over a judgement he secured from the Court, the elders said they have a legitimate chief Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV, who is recognized by the Regional House of Chiefs and whose chieftaincy title has been gazetted by the National House of Chiefs.

According to them, several attempts made Mr Charles Mensah tarnish the image of Kwashie Gborlo have yielded no results yet he goes around calling himself chief and defrauding innocent citizens.

They recalled that in June 2019, Mr. Charles Mensah took the National House of Chiefs and Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV to the Supreme Court asking the court to order the National House of Chiefs to cancel the gazette of Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV.

They noted that Mr. Charles Mensah later went back to withdraw the said Suit (JB/78/2019), and the Court struck out the Suit as withdrawn.

“So why does he still go round calling himself a chief? We don’t know him,” they said.

They also indicated that Mr. Charles Mensah who is claiming to be chief of the area has no gazette and therefore has no such capacity.

They challenged him to prove his legitimacy to the Stool and stop confusing the general public with his lies.

“Yes, we admit that Kwashie Gborlor IV gazette had once been canceled, but the National House of Chiefs had seen an error in that decision and so re-entered his name back to the register of Chiefs. As we speak, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, is still our chief and a recognized and gazette one at that,” they said.