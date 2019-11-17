Abrantie College Holds 12th Graduation; Upbeat About Expanding Across Africa

Ghana's topmost fashion and cosmetology school, Abrantie College, has held its 12th graduation ceremony, promising to expand its operations to other African countries and the rest of the world in the foreseeable future.

The graduation ceremony which came off on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the National Theater in Accra, witnessed about 258 students passing out on the colourful occasion.

Breakdown Of Graduands

About 120 of the graduands benefitted from the Ghanaian Government's CBT programme which foots the tuition fee of youth who want to acquire technical and vocational education.

Out of the 120 sponsored by Government, about 60 studied fashion and design, while the remaining 60 studied cosmetology.

The remaining graduands who were not sponsored by government were considered as "main students" of Abrantie College and spent between two and three years at the College before graduating.

Some of the graduands passed through the formal system while the others underwent informal system.

The formal graduands were under the technical exams unit of the Ghana Education Service.

Meanwhile those placed under the informal system spent 18 months to 2 years at the College to acquire the needed skills to set up their own businesses.

Graduation Message

Delivering a goodwill message during the graduation ceremony, Director of Abrantie College, King David Thompson, said "as an Institute for vocational Education and Training , we (Abrantie College) seek to inform tailored qualifications that prepare graduands for the job market."

He added that "we envisage a world where all Abranterians can reach their full potential by participating and succeeding in the Cosmetology and Fashion Industry."

He expressed profound confidence in the strength of the 2019 Abrantie Class and urged them to move out into the world with their certificates and succeed.

Future Outlook

Touching on plans for expanding the College, he said "With our accreditations with these strong Institutions, we look forward to expand to the African Sub-region and possibly outside the African continent."

The German Government is one of the key stakeholders of Abrantie College.

About Abrantie College

Abrantie College has been in existence for the past 24 years.

It started with a saloon and fashion outfit in Tema, Greater Accra Region.

After 12 years of operations, it transitioned into an institution after acquiring accreditation from relevant bodies including NVTI.