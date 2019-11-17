Teachers Challenged To Grab Master's Education Scholarship

In line with the government's readiness to motivate teachers to upgrade themselves academically, the Member of ParliamentMP) for Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) constituency, Mr Elvis Morris Donkoh has announced that there are scholarship packages available at the district assembly for the teachers

He has therefore charged teachers to take advantage of the Scholarships and apply for Master's Education programme to upgrade themselves.

Mr. Morris Donkoh observed that since the majority of teachers have had their first-degree programme there is the need for them to get scholarship and further their studies to enjoy its benefit.

The Youth Organizer of AAK constituency of ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Ebenezer Aziz Otchere who stood in for the MP to present Ghc 10,000 cash to sports executives in seven circuits to support them with inter-school games competition within the constituency.

The seven circuits include Abura Dunkwa, Abakrampa, Asebu, Ayeldu, Gyaban Krom, Moree and Asuansi.

Mr. Morris Donkoh again promised to give Ghc 1,000 to the team which will emerge winner to represent the district at the primary level.

Mr. Aziz Otchere who spoke on behalf of the MP, bemoaned the situation where some constituents want to use the position of MP for their everything saying it's not the best

He therefore made a funny statement where a constituent within the area hired a Kia Driver, called the MP to beg the driver to reduce the price of the fare

The District Chief Executive(DCE) of AAK, Madam Felicia Aba Hagan who witnessed the occasion commended the MP for his support to improve sports activities within his constituency.

She expressed worry about few female sports teachers taking part in the programme and appealed to the female teachers to come in their numbers to participate in the sport activities to attract more female students.

Madam Hagan who doubles as a former teacher said the teaching profession is not only about using books but other extra curricular activities.

The Sports Cordinator for Abura Asebu Kwamankese District Education Office, Mr. Solomon Koomson who receiving Ghc 500 saluted the MP on behalf of the teachers and promised to use the money for it purpose.

According to him, he has never seen such financial support since he assumed office as sports Cordinator and thanked the DCE and MP for their bold initiative.