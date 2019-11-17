Emotional Intelligence To Prevent Suicide At The Tertiary Level Institutions--GIMPA-SRC President

Emotional Intelligence Africa summit 2019 held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) came to a successful end some days ago, 14th November 2019.

The summit was organized by Addison International in collaboration with GIMPA Graduate Students Association and the Student Representative Council.

The program was on the theme, building the national character of the new Ghanaian; The role of Emotional Intelligence.

This program was highly welcomed by many students of the institution as stress management and suicide cases of students are experiencing an up-dive in current times.

Amidst the high profile personalities who graced the occasion was the presence of Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Education, Professor Samuel Kobbina Anim, a lecturer, and the current government statistician, Benjamin Ansah, the SRC president of GIMPA, James Kwesi Addison, founder and chief executive officer of AICEI and Mr. Benjamin Ansah in his keynote address averred the critical role emotional intelligence to the teeming tertiary students in the management of stress, frustration, and pressure.

He stated that “Emotional Intelligence seeks to prevent suicide among students and the adult youth in general. Although GIMPA has not recorded any suicide cases, we may not necessarily be immune from it and it is of these reasons among others that the SRC leadership deemed it appropriate and had collaborated with Addison international in bringing this fantastic emotional intelligence summit to GIMPA. It is my hope that we will cement this relationship permanently so that students will continue to enjoy from such an awesome line up of speakers and invited guests from time to time.

I am also of the view that the theme ‘building the national character of the new Ghanaian; The role of emotional intelligence’ is very relevant and timely to us as students and future leaders.

The University of Ghana, Ghana’s premier university, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast is among the prominent universities who for some time past, have experienced suicidal cases on the parts of students.

It is expected that the summit will strike a course to impact the lives of students on campus.