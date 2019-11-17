Togolese President Invites Prophet Iginla

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly worldwide, Prophet Joshua Iginla paid a courtesy visit to the President of Togo, Faure Gnaassingbe after he was exclusively invited to be a blessing to the nation.

The Prophet who confirmed this through the facebook page of his ministry this morning made it known that his mission there was to pray for the nation of Togo and declare raw truth as laid on his mind by God for the president and the nation of Togo.

He made it known that his visit isnt for any political gain or showmanship but an expression of obedience to God's directives.

The man of God appreciated the President's humility and love for the prophetic truth.

He further revealed that Togo is a great nation and he sees a new wave of glory sweeping through the country.

Remember 2 Chronicles 20:20 says; “Believe in the LORD your God, and you shall be established; believe His prophets, and you shall prosper”