Has OccupyGhana changed to OccupyHypocrisy? NDC MP wants to know

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament has questioned a supposed dormancy of pressure group, OccupyGhana.

Clement Apaak posted on Facebook if “OccupyGhana is OccupyingSleep.”

“Has OccupyGhana been hypnotised? So asleep they don't know what is going on? Or they have changed from OccupyGhana to OccupyHypocrisy,” the Builsa South representative quizzed.

He asked the pressure group to speak on issues on nepotism, corruption and the government’s large size which the NDC has called the Nana Akufo-Addo out the government on.

“Ace [Ankomah] and Co, Ghanaians want to hear you on the above and many other issues of national importance. If you are not hypnotised or under hypnosis, lets please stand up, let Ghana hear you,” Apaak said.

“Folks, I may be wrong but that is my opinion. Have your say, I hope you are not hypnotised too,” he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com