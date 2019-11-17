Because I am a writer, the thoughts of my mind, I may write as I like But wisdom, morality, peace, prosperity, joy, and civility must be my guide Or else, through my words, against each other, people will always pick a fight Because I am writer, on the wings of imagination, everywhere, I may take a ride But with good style, whatever I see in the flight of imagination, properly, I must write
Because I am a writer, with what I write, someone's world becomes bright Because I am a writer, with what I write, someone's burden becomes light Because I am a writer, with what I write, someone's purpose comes into sight Because I am a writer, with what I write, someone's life suddenly becomes right I am a writer, I must write, because in writing, I help to make other people enjoy life
Because I am a writer, I must write what is right, that's what makes things right Because I am a writer, I must write the truth, that's what renders evil blight I am a writer, I must write what I think, because, that can be someone's missing link I must write my imagination, because, that can be someone's source of satisfaction Because I am a writer, I must write what I see, and that can make others become free
Because I am a writer, with what I write, someone achieves his dreams faster Because I am a writer, with what I write, some people become wiser Because I am a writer, with what I write, some people live their lives better Because I am a writer, with what I write, someone becomes a goal getter I am a writer, I must write, because in writing, I help to positively change lives I am a writer, in writing I find my delight, and so, that is why I always write I am a writer, writing makes me to feel alright, and so, that is why I always write I am a writer, writing gives me a sense of purpose, and so, that is why I always write I am a writer, writing helps me to showcase my gift, and so, that is why I always write I am a writer, I have the right and freedom to write, and so, that is why I always write
©Brian Kazungu, 16 November 2019