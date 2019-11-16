Kirusa outdoors new platform that links businesses and customers

Kirusa, a global leader in communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, has reiterated that one of its key products, Kirusa Konnect, a cloud-based Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), is poised to bolster customer engagement for enterprises in Ghana and Nigeria.

Kirusa Konnect was developed to support businesses with the most appropriate communication tools and enable them to connect and reach more customers effectively.

Kirusa Konnect, a self-serve portal, provides businesses with capabilities to engage with their customers over mobile channels through messaging, voice and rich media tools.

The platform enables instant, two-way and interactive communication. The omnichannel framework of Kirusa Konnect allows businesses to conceive, execute and monitor customized communication campaigns.

Businesses can mix and match from the following channels supported by Kirusa Konnect:

IP Messaging and Chatbots : Enterprises can build chatbots to engage with customers over OTT apps and RCS

SMS : Enterprises can deliver SMS messages to users, and users can send SMS messages and have two-way conversations with enterprises

SnapCall : Users can flash a call to get information, express interest, vote or give feedback

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) : Users can navigate voice prompts and menus to get relevant information or leave feedback

Outbound Calls : Schedule outbound calls to users, e.g. for appointment reminders, alerts and OTPs

REST APIs: Use APIs to incorporate the communication channels within applications .

Large, medium and small-scale enterprises including, financial institutions, telecom operators, hospitals, travel companies, educational institutions, e-commerce companies, retailers, religious organisations, NGOs, and government organisations in Ghana and Nigeria are using Kirusa Konnect.

These institutions and businesses are now able to engage with customers using chatbots over RCS and OTT messaging apps, to send OTPs, appointment and payment reminders, alerts, and important announcements, to collect feedback, educate users, provide access to content, do surveys, manage voting and much more.

According to the Founder and CEO of Kirusa, Inderpal Singh Mumick, “The main objective of Kirusa Konnect is to make it easier for businesses to connect and interact with their existing customers and reach new customers, in efficient and highly cost-effective ways.”

The Country Manager for Kirusa in Ghana, Michael Grantson explained: “Our cloud architecture and integration with all the mobile operators in Ghana enables businesses to run instant, two-way, and omnichannel communication campaigns over voice, messaging and rich media bots.”

Kirusa continues to provide communication solutions over data networks across the African continent, serving the needs of thousands of brands, in partnership with over 50 mobile operators. It has more than 100 million monthly active users with over 3 billion monthly transactions. Kirusa is at the forefront of leveraging data networks to transform messaging and voice.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com