Ada Kasseh residents protest over surge in criminal activities

Scores of residents within Ada Kasseh and its immediate environs hit the streets today [Saturday] to demonstrate over what they termed as an increase in criminal activities in the area.

Leader of the demonstrators, Michael Asem in an interview with Citi News said several complaints to the Police have yielded very little results hence the demonstration.

“The reality is that nothing is being done. Day in, day out we are being attacked, we are being killed. A good example is that just three days ago, our beloved brother, Michael and his wife were attacked in their room.”

“He was shot together with his wife. Unfortunately, we lost the mum but the woman survived and is currently responding to treatment in one of the hospitals.”

Armed robbery activities is on the rise in the Ada Kasseh community.

Aside from this incident, a forty-five-year-old old man, Amartey Otipeseku, was stabbed to death at Kasseh by armed robbers in October.

Narrating the incident, Mr. Jonas Otipeseku, brother of the deceased said the robbers stormed the Cornmiller’s house around 1:00 am shouting, “Where is the money”. Ghana records 80 armed robbery cases in 10 months – WANEP

From January to the end of October this year, the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP)'s Early Warning system captured 80 armed robbery cases in Ghana.

During the period under review, there were 69 murders, 93 road accidents, 24 abductions including kidnappings, 20 flood cases, 12 violent demonstrations and 18 illegal mining cases that turned violent.

Mr. Vincent Azumah, who is the West Africa Regional Coordinator for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation made this known.

“This level of violence in the country which is being contained at the moment can degenerate too far more volatile levels if we allow our elections to become another source of violence instead of an avenue to trade ideas on national issues and to select the best leaders for Ghana,” Mr. Azumah said.