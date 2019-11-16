KNUST School Of Business Students Beat Out Ucc School Of Business In Debate

The KNUST School of Business(KSB) Debate team has won the Intervarsity Debating Competition. On Friday, November 15, 2019, KSB emerged champions in the finals against the University of Cape Coast Business School in invitational debate Competition with other tertiary schools.

During the finals, the teams debated the motion “This house believes citizens should be given a right to vote for budget approval." KSB argued for the motion.

KSB team consists of a final year Logistics and Supply Chain Management student Recheal Dabrah, a third year Accounting student Theophilus Delali Dumenyo, and a third year Management student Jasmine Zunuo Sunkpal.

Theophilus received another accolade by emerging as the overall best speaker in the competition. The motions debated range in the topic from Ghana Beyond Aid, Citizens Participation in decision making, etc.

Teams were only given 15 minutes to prepare after motions revealed, and are not allowed to receive outside assistance or access to electronic aid.

It's been great debating moments for KNUST for some years now, having won the Ghana University Debate Championship (GUDC), three times in a row (2016-2018), the first runner up for GUDC 2019, the defending champions for Pan African Universities Debate Championship (PAUDC) 2018.

The US News and World Report ranked best University in West Africa, and Ghana (KNUST) is now setting its sights to make it two on the African No.1 Universities Debating Championship(PAUDC) which will be held in KNUST, GHANA on December 2019.

Isaac Bawuah