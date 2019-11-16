Hon Joycelyn Tetteh Bemoans Government’s Decision Not To Undertake A Single Road Project In Volta Region

NEVER, in the history of our dear beloved nation Ghana has it ever occurred that a government (especially one that calls itself most COMPETENT) enjoined by our 1992 Republican constitution to ensure it undertakes an even and balanced development of all (16) regions decides to aberrate that constitutional provision which is aimed at ensuring equity at all times.

To even think that this is coming just days after the president His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo completed his two-day tour of the Volta Region where the people of the region warmly welcomed him and graced his programme (though we later noticed people were bused from the Oti Region), it is indeed very unfortunate and disheartening even to the membership of the governing NPP who feel totally neglected.

This is indeed a slap in the face, an unacceptable bias towards the Volta Region and must be condemned by all.

I respectfully call on government to right the wrong in the 2020 budget *immediately*

~ *Joycelyn Tetteh (Hon)*

MP, North Dayi