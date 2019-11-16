Guba Foundation Hosts Nurses Volunteering Tour In Ghana

The GUBA Foundation is facilitating a ground-breaking Nursing Volunteer Program in Ghana this November which will be an experience of a lifetime. This tremendous program will bring together a group of UK-based accomplished and enthusiastic nurses who will be dispatched to various locations in Accra to gain experience, share experience, and make tangible difference to the communities they will encounter.

The first iteration of the GUBA Foundation’s Nursing Program starts on 17th November and will be based in Ghana’s capital Accra. Nurses will have the privilege of volunteering at Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema and Ga West Municipal Hospital in Amasaman. They will also visit the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital which specialises in complex spine surgeries. Over the course of two weeks, volunteers will be exposed to a variety of specialties in a host of settings including A&E, community psychiatry, maternity, gynaecology and ulcer units.

For this maiden tour, the volunteering group will consist of fully qualified nurses who live and work in the UK, all of whom have at least two years postgraduate professional experience spanning a blend of specialties including mental health, paediatrics and general medicine.

This incredible experience was organised to take advantage of Ghana’s ‘Year of Return’, the government-led drive to encourage members of the African diaspora to return to the shores of Ghana in commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the commencement of the transatlantic slave trade. In the spirit of the Year of Return, the GUBA Foundation has increased its focus on work in Ghana; and this delightful volunteering opportunity forms part of these efforts. At its heart, this tour is a charitable venture giving UK nurses an opportunity to give back to Ghana by sharing their acquired skills and providing medical care to the community. GUBA Foundation are also providing an opportunity for nurses to experience the beautiful sites and tourist attractions within the country such the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kakum National Park and Elmina Castle.

Speaking about the volunteering program, Dentaa Amoateng MBE (Founder of GUBA Enterprise & the GUBA Foundation) said “As part of Ghana’s ‘Year of Return’, this program is a great idea for our nurses here in the UK to gain working experience in Ghana and to discover potential working opportunities to tap into. We hope this volunteering program creates an atmosphere where there can be an exchange of knowledge between Ghanaian nurses and UK nurses and can create a platform where some nurses can return to Ghana to make a longer-term working contribution!”

The GUBA Foundation hopes that the nurses volunteering program in Ghana will be an annual event, with an even larger group planned to tour in 2020. As the beating heart of the GUBA Enterprise family, the GUBA Foundation continues to serve Ghanaian communities in the UK and abroad by hosting this incredible opportunity which will surely be life-affirming and life-changing event for those with the privilege of being involved. The GUBA Foundation nursing volunteer programme will not only deepen existing ties between Ghana and the diaspora, but also bring life-changing benefits to many Ghanaians in need – not only in this Year of Return, but hopefully for many years to come.

Dr. Jermaine Bamfo