UN On World Day Of Remembrance Of Road Traffic Victims

The World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims is an opportunity to reflect on how we can save millions of lives.

More than 1.3 million people die in road accidents every year. And more young people aged between 15-29 die from road crashes each year than from HIV/AIDs, malaria, tuberculosis or homicide.

While the scale of the challenge is enormous, collective efforts can do much to prevent these tragedies.

Saving lives by improving road safety is one of the many objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. And since 2015, my Special Envoy on Road Safety has worked to mobilize political commitment, raise awareness about the United Nations road safety conventions, foster dialogue on good practices and advocate for funding and partnerships.

In 2018, a UN Road Safety Fund was launched to finance actions in low- and middle-income countries, where around 90 per cent of traffic casualties occur. And in February next year, a global ministerial conference on road safety will be held in Sweden to strengthen partnerships to accelerate action.

Urgent action remains imperative. On this World Day, I call on all to join forces to address the global road safety crisis.