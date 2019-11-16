Jet Li And China's Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma In Ghana

Hollywood superstar and one of China's greatest martial artists, Jet Li, is currently in Ghana in the company of Mr. Jack Ma, his very good friend, who also happens to be China's richest man and the Chairman of the Alibaba Group of Companies.

Mr. Jack Ma is currently in Accra for the Africa Netpreneur Prize ceremony initiated by the Jack Ma Foundation in China.

The Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative is Jack Ma’s flagship entrepreneur program in Africa led by the Jack Ma Foundation.

It has the mission is to identify and spotlight African entrepreneur heroes and their stories to inspire the continent and beyond.

The Prize will host a grand finale pitch competition in Africa where ten finalists from across the continent will compete for a share of US$1 million in total grant prize money.

The Prize will be fully inclusive of Entrepreneurs of any age, gender, and sector who are nationals from any 54 African countries who have applied.