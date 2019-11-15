ModernGhanalogo

15.11.2019

Barbados Prime Minister Calls On Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley
President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Friday, November 15, 2019 courtesy call formed part of her official visit to Ghana.

Discussions during the visit centered on strengthening the ties of co-operation and deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

---Daily Guide

