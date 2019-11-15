Barbados Prime Minister Calls On Akufo-Addo By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra. The Friday, November 15, 2019 courtesy call formed part of her official visit to Ghana. Discussions during the visit centered on strengthening the ties of co-operation and deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries. ---Daily Guide
---Daily Guide