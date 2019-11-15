Finance Minister Amends 2020 Budget; Volta Roads Added

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has amended the 2020 Budget and Financial statement presented to Parliament last Wednesday.

The amendment follows the omission of the Volta Region from the list of critical road projects listed in the budget with the addition of three road projects in the region that were initially left out.

According to the Finance Minister, his attention was drawn to the omission by the Volta Regional Minister and Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

More soon...

