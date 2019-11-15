Sky Trains Are Not Meant To Fly In The Air – Minster

A Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Andy Appiah Kubi has said the Sky Train Project will help ease the country’s transportation system as he defuses the notion that the train will fly.

He stated that the Sky Train will be built on raised pillars from the grounds that will not interrupt the traffic situation saying there is less space on our roads to contain the project.

The government signed the Concession Agreement for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project. The agreement means feasibility studies of the project will commence soon for the project to start.

Speaking on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7 Anopa Nkomo with Kwame Tutu, the MP for Asante Akyem North stressed that, the project is first of its kind to be witnessed in Ghana and will enhance smooth and fast transportation.

He added that the decision to construct the sky train is not over-ambitious and therefore it takes an ambitious person like President Akuffo Addo to take that bold step.

Mr. Appiah Kubi noted that the Ministry is undertaking several developmental projects along the banks of the railways saying all illegal settlers by the rails will be demolished and sacked.

He emphasised that the Sky Train Project was the solution to the ever-increasing road traffic congestion in Accra, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution and the quality of life.

“There is confidence in the project. The promoters (Ai SkyTrain Consortium) are very serious, and that is why we invited the President, himself, to witness the signing. This should assure the investors that Government is solidly behind it. The economics of this project are also good. We are very excited about the prospects,” he said.

Background

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing African Investment Forum, on Monday.

Investors have assured that the first station for the Accra Sky Train project will be opened in 9 months.