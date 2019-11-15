ABSAG-KNUST, AG-Innovate To Empower Students In Entrepreneurship

The Agribusiness Students’ Associations of Ghana (ABSAG) - KNUST chapter partnered with AG-Innovate Limited to hold it's 2019 Entrepreneurship Clinic dubbed "ABM @ 10 Entrepreneurship Clinic under the theme "Managing Post-harvest Losses Through Agribusiness Innovation.

The two days program which came off on 26th and 27th October, 2019 started with talk shows, panel discussions, training on Internet of Things and pitch deck development, mentorship and ended with a competitive Business Idea challenge where the first four teams were awarded cash prizes.

The program featured industry expects like Ekow Mensah - CEO of African Network of Entrepreneurs, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse - CEO of AG-Innovate Limited, Daniel Asare Kyei - Co-founder and CEO of Esoko, William Kotey - CEO of RMG Ghana, Alistair Djimatey, Francis Obirikorang, Tumi from Kosmos Energy, Prince from Kumasi Hive and many other industrial expects.

Over 500 students benefited from this training which includes Agribusiness Management students, Computer Science students, Mechanical & Agricultural Engineering students and other students from the Agriculture faculty.

This is part of the fulfillment of the Yahya Seidu lead administration’s campaign promise to provide comprehensive entrepreneurship training to members when elected and a partnership between ABSAG-KUNST and AG-Innovate to provide such training for students within the next five years.