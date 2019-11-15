Thousands Registered For TIN In Kumasi

Thousands of people have registered for Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

The Assistant Commissioner of Asokwa Medium Taxpayer Office of Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr Samuel Sakyi Duodu said the office has registered 132,921 between November 2018 to October 2019.

Mr Samuel Duodu noted that the massive registration has caused an increase in revenue collection in the metropolis

Commenting on the progress so far to ModernGhana, Mr Samuel Sakyi Duodu was impress about the exercise so far.

Mr Sakyi is optimistic that the country's economic revenue will increase rapidly in the years ahead due to the exercise.

Over one million TIN numbers have already been issued so far, and the GRA expects many more individuals to get registered, with the collaboration of all partner agencies.

The Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is a unique eleven-digit Identification number issued to taxpayers or/and potential taxpayers for official transactions with specified institutions.