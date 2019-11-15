Daboya: Man Lynched By Residents; Not Shot By Officers – Police

The Savannah Regional Police Command has denied reports its personnel shot and killed a 32-year-old man at Daboya.

The Regional Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako said the man, Abudulai Mustapha, was lynched.

“The police had information that some youth had attacked Mustapha when he was chasing other citizens and that he had been beaten and lynched.”

Abudulai Mustapha reportedly injured two out of four police officers who were dispatched to arrest him after a complaint was lodged at the Daboya police station in the North Gonja District.

Abudulai Mustapha reportedly threated to kill his mother.

DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako narrated that “Mustapha was holding a long spear, a knife and a club. On seeing the police, he turned the attack on them.”

Earlier reports said Abudulai Mustapha, believed to be mentally ill, was shot and killed by police at Daboya.

Previous incidents

There is already an open investigation following police force against a different mentally-ill man this week.

This mentally-ill man was shot by an officer at the Akyem Tafo Branch of Ghana Commercial Bank on Monday.

The man, known as Ishmael, was shot in the thigh by the police officer and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Ishmael was armed with a knife and posing as a threat to customers.

In September, a man also believed to have been mentally ill, was gunned down in September by the Akyem Kwabeng Police in the Eastern Region after he reportedly besieged the Police station and threatened to kill some officers.

