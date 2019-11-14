We'll Release Ambulances In January 2020 – Gov’t

The ambulances parked in front of the State House will be released in January 2020, the Ministry of Special Development Initiative has stated.

This assurance follows the Minority side on Parliament’s Health Committee’s call for the immediate release of some 96 parked ambulances at the State House.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kabore Awudu Moro, who made this known in a Citi News interview said the delay in the distribution of the ambulances is to enable the provision of the needed logistics to ensure that the ambulances are well-managed when they are released.

“We are putting in place the structures that would ensure the ambulances are properly managed. And as I speak to you now the processes are on-going. And there are plans on the ground that we have put in place. The distribution can be possible only after we have put everything in place and that will be in January 2020.”

In September 2019, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the arrival of the first batch of ambulances for all 275 constituencies in the country.

The arrival of the ambulances forms part of the fulfillment of a promise made by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP Government in the build-up to the 2016 general elections.

Special Development Ministry blasts Minority over ambulance ultimatum

Mr. Awudu Moro also expressed shock at the Minority’s call, saying it was done with negative intentions.

“The Ministry has a plan to ensure that at the time we start with the distribution, there will be the infrastructure to support it so we are quite surprised that the Minority would issue an ultimatum to government.”

“We think it is unfair and that it shouldn't have been so. If they needed information, they could have easily come to the Ministry to seek clarification on certain issues but to organize a press conference and give government an ultimatum, we think that particular call is ill-intention and it is meant to score cheap political points,” he said.

